Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Residents lift blockade near Peru's Las Bambas copper mine

By Marco Aquino
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LIMA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Residents near MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine in the Peruvian Andes lifted the blockade of a road used to transport the red metal after receiving overtures from the socialist government of President Pedro Castillo, community leaders said on Wednesday.

People in the Chumbivilcas region who make a living from agriculture have long demanded financial compensation for the use of the road and shut down transit on Monday in protest of environmental damage caused by the passage of mine vehicles.

Wilber Fuentes, president of the Chumbivilcas Defense Front, said residents lifted the blockade after receiving an invitation to meet with Prime Minister Guido Bellido on Saturday and the promise to begin roundtable talks on Aug. 28.

“Yes, we will lift the blockade due to this new proposal to resume talks on Saturday in the hopes of resolving our claims,” Fuentes told Reuters by telephone.

Resumption of the blockade earlier this week followed a two-week truce after Castillo’s government promised to resolve the conflict.

Castillo has said he will prioritize the welfare of historically marginalized communities.

Representatives in Lima of Las Bambas, one of the country’s largest copper mines, were not immediately available to comment on the matter.

MMG said earlier in a statement it seeks to work with the government and communities to advance development of the sprawling mine, where it hopes to produce 310,000 tons of copper this year - less than in previous years.

Australia-based MMG is a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned enterprise China Minmetals Corp.

The conflict between indigenous agricultural communities and MMG’s mine is long-standing, but it is an early test of Castillo’s ability to resolve social unrest.

Peru is the world’s second-largest producer of the red metal. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

166K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Unrest#Copper Mines#Blockade#Lima#Mmg Ltd#Peruvian#Chinese#China Minmetals Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Worldmining-technology.com

Congo seeks revaluation for China Moly’s copper and cobalt mine

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly formed a commission to re-evaluate the reserves and resources at the Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt mine. The new commission would validate the compliance of China Molybdenum with its contractual obligations regarding the project. China Molybdenum owns a majority stake in the Tenke...
Industrymining-technology.com

Teck Resources resumes operations at Highland Valley copper mine

One of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck Resources, has resumed its operations at the Highland Valley copper mine in British Columbia, Canada. The mine had been shut down due to the threat of wildfire activity in the area. The district of Logan Lake issued an evacuation order on 14 August, leading all workers on site to be demobilised and moved to safety.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper edges up on Las Bambas supply disruption threat

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday on fears of supply disruption at Las Bambas mine in Peru amid ongoing labor strikes in top producer Chile. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% to $9,325 a tonne by 0342 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session.
Industrykitco.com

Top 10 largest copper mining companies in Q1 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Codelco was the largest copper mining company in the world in Q1 2021 (based on attributable copper tonnes). Freeport-McMoRan jumped two positions up and landed second in Q1 2021 due to production surge at Grasberg. Kitco ranked the top 10 largest copper mining companies worldwide based on...
Metal Miningdallassun.com

Sombrero Resources Options the High-Grade Takana Copper-Nickel District in Southeastern Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Sombrero Resources Inc. ('Sombrero' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Share Purchase Option Agreement (the 'Agreement') with Pembrook Copper Corp. to acquire its Peruvian subsidiary, Chukuyo Exploraciones S.A.C. ('Chukuyo'), which owns the rights to the Takana copper-nickel district located in southeastern Peru. The Takana district is comprised of claims encompassing 50,300 hectares and has numerous high-grade copper-nickel occurrences. The claims are located approximately 90 kilometres (km) northwest of the city of Cusco and approximately 235km northeast of the Sombrero District, where the Company controls 130,000 hectares on the western extension of the Andahuaylas Yauri belt (Figure 1).
Industrykitco.com

B.C. copper mine suspends operations due to wildfires

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) announced today that operations at Teck Highland Valley Copper in south-central British Columbia have been temporarily suspended due to an evacuation order issued by the District of Logan Lake in response to wildfire activity in the area. "All workers are being...
Labor IssuesPosted by
AFP

Agreement reached to avoid strike at world's largest copper mine in Chile

The main workers' union at the world's biggest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, announced Friday it had reached an agreement with Anglo-Australian giant BHP to avoid a strike. In 2017, Escondida workers staged a 44-day strike -- the longest ever in the Chilean mining industry -- that lost BHP $740 million and provoked a 1.3 percent fall in the country's GDP. Chile is the world's largest copper producer, with 5.6 million tons a year that make up 28 percent of global output, much of which is sold to China, the world's biggest consumer.
Energy Industrykitco.com

Chile regulators approve $2.5bn Dominga copper-iron mine project

ANTIAGO – A regional Chilean environmental commission on Wednesday approved Andes Iron's $2.5-billion Dominga project, giving the green light to the proposed copper and iron mine after years of wrangling in the country's courts. The commission had previously rejected the proposal, but in April, an local environmental court breathed new...
IndustryPosted by
IBTimes

BHP Strikes Deal With Chilean Union Over Copper Mine Strike

Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP has reached a deal with the workers' union at the world's biggest copper mine, in Chile, which could prevent them going on strike, the company said in a statement. Workers at the Escondida mine had announced 10 days ago their intention to strike after insisting their...
Industrymining-technology.com

Copper prices drop after tentative deal agreed at the Escondida mine

Copper prices have dropped after BHP and mine workers reach a tentative wage deal at the Escondida mine in Chile. This comes after the workers’ union announced on Monday that they would extend the government-mediated talks by a day to stave off a strike by workers which would paralyse the mine’s production capability.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper falls as supply worries at Escondida mine ease

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday as worries about supply disruptions at the world’s biggest copper mine, Escondida, eased after a deal reduced risk of a labour strike. BHP Group Ltd and the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile said they had reached a tentative...
Industrymining.com

Chile’s mining industry sees 2-3 years of high copper prices

Chilean miners expect copper prices to stay high for two to three years but remain wary of labeling the boom a “supercycle” like what happened a decade ago, a senior executive said on Tuesday. The price of copper soared to record highs this year on expectations of global economic recovery...
Labor Issuesmining.com

Union at Caserones copper mine in Chile to strike after talks collapse

Workers at JX Nippon Copper’s Caserones mine in Chile will walk off the job beginning on Tuesday after last-ditch talks over a collective labor contract collapsed on Monday, the union said. The government mediated negotiations had gone nowhere, the union said, prompting its members to agree to the strike. “It...
Industrymining.com

Talks at world’s top copper mine are heading for a tense finale

A months-long wage negotiation at the world’s biggest copper mine is heading into a tense finale over the coming days. The main union at Chile’s Escondida is calling on workers to be ready to strike amid limited progress in mediated talks. But owner BHP Group said it had made substantial improvements and vowed to continue its practice of not sweetening offers during strikes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy