SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth announced Friday that she will retire effective May 31, 2022. "After almost 20 wonderful years in this position, I have decided it is time to move on to the next chapter of my life," Trauth wrote in an email to Texas State students, faculty, and staff."There are no adequate words to describe the affection I have for Texas State and the first-rate people I have met and worked with here. Together, we have set our university on an incredible trajectory that will continue to serve our students, our community, and our state well into the future. I am proud of you; I am proud of us; and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished together."