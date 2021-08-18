Cancel
Biden says US will require nursing homes get staff vaccinated or lose federal funds

By Jeremy Diamond, Tami Luhby
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he is directing all nursing homes to require their staff be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding.

