PBMs deserve scrutiny, not excessive regulation

carolinajournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest debate in the North Carolina General Assembly is one over pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs. Senate Bill 257 and a House committee substitute (PCS) to that bill represent similar but competing visions of regulating PBMs. Though sometimes villainized, PBMs play an important role in the U.S.’s third-party payer health care system. PBMs deserve scrutiny, not regulation to the point where the service they provide is rendered ineffective.

#Pbm#Health Insurers#Private Insurers#Health Plan#Pbms#Senate#House#Americans#North Carolinians#Erisa
