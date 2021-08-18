Cancel
Westport, CT

Community news: Westport resident receiver of $10,000, and more

By Staff
Norwalk Hour
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Katz, of Westport, and a volunteer of, and the creator of the nonprofit organization Pink Aid, has received $10,000 for the nonprofit organization from New England Patriots football team chairman and CEP Robert Kraft, New England Patriots Foundation President Joshua Kraft, and the Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer, and the Patriots’ Executive Director of Community Affairs Andre Tippett, who were on hand at a recent awards ceremony, and luncheon to congratulate Katz for her award.

www.thehour.com

