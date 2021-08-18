Cancel
Public Safety

FBI launches hate-crime awareness campaign in New Jersey

By Melissa Rose Cooper
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 5 days ago
As hate crimes in New Jersey continue to rise, the FBI is working with community groups around the state on a new hate-crime awareness campaign called “Protecting Our Communities Together.” The goal is to get people to report hate crimes — officials say the majority of those crimes go unreported.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

