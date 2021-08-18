FBI launches hate-crime awareness campaign in New Jersey

Criticizing the president’s handling of the U.S. troop withdrawal only serves to draw attention to most Americans’ ignorance and confusion about the Middle East. Earlier this week, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey Jack Ciattarelli, along with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Diane Allen, criticized President Joe Biden for his handling of the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Ciattarelli’s statement was made standing next to his son Jake, a logistics officer in the 10th Mountain Division. Meanwhile, Allen’s criticism was linked to Gov. Phil Murphy’s handling of women’s issues in the state. “The Biden surrender in Afghanistan,” she said, “means women and girls must surrender their dreams and hopes — and even their bodies.” It was a striking moment of foreign policy analysis emanating from Trenton. The political question is, to what end?