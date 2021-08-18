Cancel
Olympian Maria Andrejczyk auctions off medal to help pay for infant's heart surgery

By sophie reardon
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust weeks after winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk sold her medal for $125,000 to help a family from her native Poland pay for their infant's heart surgery. Last week, Andrejczyk wrote on Facebook that she learned about Miłoszek Małysa, an 8-month-old who has...

