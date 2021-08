UFC president Dana White called the Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval fight at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 34 a flyweight title eliminator. Back at UFC 263 in June, Brandon Moreno submitted Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. However, he has yet to be booked for his first title defense, though there are a number of potential contenders at 125lbs who want the title shot, including Figueiredo in a trilogy, Askar Askarov in a rematch, and a fresh fight against former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. However, it appears as though those other fighters may have to wait to see what happens on Saturday night between Pantoja and Royval.