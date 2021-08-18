Cancel
A Bee Almost Ruined The Beginning Of Skyrim

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's be real; the beginning of Skyrim was iconic. Riding in on the cart towards your execution and the "you're finally awake" line has essentially become the new Rick Roll when it comes to memes. Not only was the scene itself pretty awesome in its own right, but the fade to black effect only to end up in the Skyrim cart has become a steadfast joke to put into TikTok videos, trailers, and other gags that point towards the game with a thousand releases. Little did we all know that one tiny bee almost ruined it all.

www.gameinformer.com

#Bees#Skyrim#Tiktok
