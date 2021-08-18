What happens if Oregon students and teachers refuse to wear masks in class?
As Oregon schools reopen this fall, students who consistently refuse to wear a mask in the classroom risk getting sent home with a laptop to learn virtually. Educators who flaunt Oregon’s mandate might get a public letter of reprimand from the state agency that licenses teachers. Principals who don’t enforce the rule in their schools may cost their district thousands of dollars per day in fines.www.oregonlive.com
