What happens if Oregon students and teachers refuse to wear masks in class?

Regarding the decision by the Newberg School Board to disallow signs of support for Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ students (“Oregon school board OKs ban on Black Lives Matter flags,” Aug. 12): That goes against what most people would say they want to convey to our youth – a show of inclusion and support. We need all hands on deck to confront the issues facing us at this inflection point in our history. As a public-school teacher, I know that begins with every student gaining an education to reach their full potential. If some students do not feel included and safe – and we must believe them when they say they do not – we should take steps to remedy that instead of prohibiting some of the things that would make them feel more welcome. We need everyone. I am new to the area and have loved getting to know all the wonderful small towns here. I’ve been heartened by the general sense of inclusion I’ve observed. We need everybody — why would we exclude a single person?