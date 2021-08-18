Cancel
Bucs claim Brandon Walton off waivers, waive/injured Raven Greene

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buccaneers claimed offensive lineman Brandon Walton off waivers from the Steelers, the team announced Wednesday. Walton played 53 snaps in the Steelers’ first two preseason games and had no penalties, but Pittsburgh moved on from him in the cutdown to 85 on Tuesday. He entered the league as a...

