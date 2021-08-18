New Report Says Indiana Needs More Food, Housing Security Data On College Campuses

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College kicks off its 169th academic year on Friday, Aug. 27, with the arrival of nearly 350 new students to the New Wilmington, Pa., campus. Of the new arrivals, 326 are first-year college students, while 18 are transferring to Westminster from other institutions. The new students represent 25 different states, with most coming from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Maryland, New York and Virginia. Business administration, biology, nursing and psychology make up the most popular majors for the members of the Class of 2025.