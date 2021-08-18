Cancel
New Report Says Indiana Needs More Food, Housing Security Data On College Campuses

The report says most of the campuses surveyed provide a food pantry with few or no restrictions for student use.Credit FILE PHOTO: Jill Sheridan / IPB NewsEdit | Remove. A lack of quality data collected by Indiana's colleges and universities is likely causing them to underestimate the severity of students' housing and food insecurity. That was one of the findings in a new report released by the state's Commission for Higher Education.

