Afghan refugees in U.S. despair from afar: 'There is no hope'

What is their history?The Hazaras are an ethnic minority native to the impoverished, mountainous Hazarajat region of central Afghanistan.They are thought to be descendants of the Mongol warlord Ghengis Khan, whose conquering army swept through the country in the 13th century, and speak Hazaragi, a Farsi dialect.They account for approximately nine per cent of the country’s 38m population, according to Minority Rights Group International, but consider themselves routinely discriminated against for their Shia Muslim faith - at odds with the majority of Afghans who follow Sunni Islam - a situation that briefly appeared to be improving when Hamid Karzai...