Immigration

Afghan refugees in U.S. despair from afar: 'There is no hope'

By Paulina Villegas, The Washington Post, Paulina Villegas
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghan refugees in the United States have been watching in despair as heavily armed Taliban fighters take control of the country they left behind. Seven Afghans and Afghan Americans spoke to The Washington Post about following the fall of their homeland from afar. They shared memories of war and foreign invasion, oppression under Taliban rule, the promise of democracy and freedom, and the excruciating pain of watching their nation plunge into turmoil once again.

MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

U.S. adds planes to Afghan airlift as Taliban warns of "consequences" if withdrawal deadline is missed

An Afghan security guard was killed in a shootout on Monday just outside Kabul's international airport as hectic scenes continued with thousands of people clambering for a way out of the country. The Biden administration was ramping up its frantic evacuation efforts, with the U.S. military sending 20 more planes into Kabul to help fly people out of the country.
MilitaryUnion Leader

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills Afghan soldier, injures 3

KABUL, Afghanistan — A firefight flared up at the periphery of Kabul’s airport on Monday between Afghan security forces and unknown gunmen, leaving at least one soldier dead and at least three others wounded. The German defense ministry tweeted that the shooting occurred Monday at 4:13 a.m. and involved German...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

As Afghanistan FELL, US MILITARY AND CIA Fiddled on DIVERSITY

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whined at a congressional hearing. He might have done better to understand Muslim rage. A week after his testimony, the Taliban had not only doubled their number of districts, but...
ImmigrationVoice of America

Afghan Refugees in Eastern Turkey Hope for Better Future

Thousands of Afghans, hoping for a better future, are trying to escape the country as the Taliban seize control. VOA’s Arif Aslan visited with 30 Afghan refugees whose long, perilous trek had taken them to eastern Turkey. This report is narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. Producer and camera: Arif Aslan.
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...
WorldVoice of America

Taliban Days From ‘Inclusive Islamic’ Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - A week after retaking power in Afghanistan through stunning military victories, leaders of the Taliban insurgency are still conducting internal talks and meetings with former rivals on forming what they have promised will be an “inclusive Islamic government.”. The framework for the formation of the new government is...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Fleeing Afghan family starts new life in Houston

As stun grenades burst to control an unruly crowd at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, “Khan” — an Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holder — rushed to a gate and pleaded with a guard to let him, his 35-weeks-pregnant wife and 3-year-old son inside. He said he flashed his passport, and the guard allowed him and his family through the gates into the airport surrounded by other Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban-controlled country.
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

Who are the Hazara people of Afghanistan?

What is their history?The Hazaras are an ethnic minority native to the impoverished, mountainous Hazarajat region of central Afghanistan.They are thought to be descendants of the Mongol warlord Ghengis Khan, whose conquering army swept through the country in the 13th century, and speak Hazaragi, a Farsi dialect.They account for approximately nine per cent of the country’s 38m population, according to Minority Rights Group International, but consider themselves routinely discriminated against for their Shia Muslim faith - at odds with the majority of Afghans who follow Sunni Islam - a situation that briefly appeared to be improving when Hamid Karzai...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Afghan refugee gives birth after U.S. evacuation flight landing

An Afghan woman gave birth just moments after landing on an evacuation flight, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said early Sunday. The unidentified woman delivered a baby girl in the cargo bay of a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft, shortly after landing Sunday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. "The...
MilitaryWashington Times

Biden faces heat as Taliban threaten U.S. troops, armed Afghan resistance grows

The Taliban on Monday threatened violence against any American troops who remain in Kabul past Aug. 31, while President Biden faced questions about whether the U.S. could or should be aiding thousands of Afghan resistance fighters now preparing for their own potentially bloody showdown with Taliban insurgents. The two developments...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia offers to fly Afghans out of Afghanistan to other countries

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to fly Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. "We are ready to offer the services of Russian civilian aviation to provide flights for any number of Afghan citizens...

