This offseason, Michigan has been getting some love as potentially upsetting the Buckeyes, but there is no reason the Ohio State football team will lose to The Team Up North. Recent media views have shown the Wolverines as a new team with a changed attitude that is capable of defeating the Buckeyes. This viewpoint is the same love the Wolverines seem to get every year, but once again there is nothing to indicate an actual change. The Ohio State football team has dominated Michigan for the last two decades and with the recent margin between recruiting classes, it does not look like that margin will get closer anytime soon.