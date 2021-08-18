Atlanta Season 3: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Donald Glover Series

Cancel
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A couple years back, actor and musician Donald Glover came out with a comedy-drama that captured people’s hearts, made them laugh, and taught valuable lessons along the way - and that series was Atlanta. The first season premiered in 2016, and the second in 2017, but where exactly is the third season of this popular FX series? When is Atlanta Season 3 going to come out?

The highly-anticipated return of Donald Glover and FX‘s Atlanta is still set for early 2022, however an exact date is still unconfirmed. According to reports, FX chairman John Landgraf shared that they “haven’t locked down the scheduling for Season 3 yet” because it just finished shooting, with filming primarily done in Europe. “It’s in post-production and it’s a lengthy post-production process, and part of that is because they’re currently in production of Season 4 in Atlanta,” he explained. “All the scripts for that season have been written, and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons.”
