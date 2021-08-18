Atlanta Season 3: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Donald Glover Series

The Devil Is a Part-Timer is a series that started up in 2011. As a result, it predates the isekai boom that has overtaken anime and anime-adjacent media in recent times. However, a case can be made that The Devil Is a Part-Timer is a reverse-isekai. After all, it is focused on a number of characters from a fantasy-themed world that have been transported to the real world rather than the reverse. For those who are curious, the titular character was the Demon Lord of his homeworld. He was very successful until he encountered the hero Emilia and her companions, who press him so hard that he and his subordinate Alciel flee to a different world through a magical portal.