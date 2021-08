Went to Azteca D’Oro by Lakeside village for the first time today, and have to say was not impressed at all. I felt that for the price you are paying, it is very expensive, I really expected more. It felt like a fancified taco bell, which I’m sure taco bell would have tasted better. Here are pics of what we ordered. The Mexican corn was good, but still had too many corn silks and not enough sauce and cheese. I had the virgin strawberry daiquiri with the chimichanga, chile relleno, and enchilada.