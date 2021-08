The Beaverhead County Commissioners offered lukewarm support for two potential property sales to the U.S. Forest Service last week, because of a loss of tax revenue. Forest service Wisdom District Ranger Molly Ryan, Realty Specialist Gina Fleming, and Western Rivers Conservancy representative Willis Yarberry spoke with the commissioners Aug. 9 about two private properties the forest service is attempting to purchase in the Big Hole Watershed. The families that own the Clemow Cow Camp and the Eagle Rock Ranch want to sell pieces of those properties to the forest service, to protect the land from development and maintain the natural habitat for wildlife in those locations.