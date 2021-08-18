Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Clears The Air About His 'Gutted' Reaction To Jensen Ackles' Winchesters Spinoff
Supernatural may have come to an end last year, but the stars were back in the headlines more recently thanks to news that Jensen Ackles is developing a spinoff that Jared Padalecki wasn't aware of until it went public and said he felt "gutted." In a series of tweets reacting to learning about the potential Winchesters spinoff, Padalecki left fans thinking that a serious feud was unfolding between him, Ackles, and other Supernatural alums. After some initial followup tweets to try and calm the fandom down, Padalecki has now come out to clear the air.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0