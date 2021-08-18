Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Clears The Air About His 'Gutted' Reaction To Jensen Ackles' Winchesters Spinoff

In an interview with The New York Times, Padalecki discussed his "I'm gutted" response in June over his former co-star Jensen Ackles making The Winchesters without his knowledge. “It was just one of those things that because it was online, and people were assuming I was part of it, I really wanted to just say: ‘Hey, I’m not keeping a secret from you guys. I just don’t know about this,'” he said, adding: “I should be old enough to know better than to put something out there and expect that people will understand. It’s hard to tweet a specific tone. If you write it online, it’s like, ‘Oh, he doesn’t know! They’re going to kill each other! The world is ending!’ And I’m like, 'No, no, no.' (Laughs.) I try to avoid social media as much as possible because of that.”