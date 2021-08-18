ScarJo and ScarJo’s Husband Welcome New Baby Boy
Scarlett Johansson is booked and busy. She’s somehow juggling a thriving career, a lawsuit against a major media and entertainment conglomerate, and now, a baby!. The Marvel megastar and her husband, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost, recently welcomed their first child together, People reported on Wednesday. Jost confirmed on Instagram that the baby a) exists, b) is named Cosmo, and c) is allegedly loved by both parents “very much.” (Jost also requested that all inquiries be directed toward Michael Che, Jost’s SNL partner who is best known for his recent work soliciting sexual abuse jokes about Simone Biles.)www.gawker.com
Comments / 0