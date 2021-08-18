Freshman Year Tips From Belinda Palacios

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —School is starting and this is a new chapter for a lot of youth. A big milestone is freshman year of high school. This year provides a lot of changes for youth.. being in school with older kids, trying to find one’s place, moving from the straddled fence of kid to adolescent. This is also when really beginning to prepare for college begins. This preparation has changed drastically over the years so some parents may have some questions/ anxiety if they are doing the right things to begin this journey; what does my child need to do to be competitive, are you worrying for no reason?