Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, made headlines in February when someone shot him as he was walking the singer's three adorable pups, Koji, Gustav, and Miss Asia. The shooters took Koji and Gustav, but Miss Asia managed to escape unharmed. Paramedics rushed Fischer to the hospital and he was thankfully able to recover from his injuries. Lady Gaga, who is clearly one proud dog mom, took the news of the robbery really hard. Can you even imagine if your babies were stolen? The singer offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return and even set up a Gmail account to specifically field dog leads.