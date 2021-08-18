Cancel
Clarke County, AL

Clarke County’s Marie Slade takes first place in quilt contest

By Clarke County Democrat
Clarke County Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarie Slade of Clarke County, left in left photo, took first place in the Lap Blanket Contest, adult division, of the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Women’s Leadership contest during the organization’s annual Farm & Land Expo in Montgomery Aug. 5-8. Other winners in the patrioticthemed contest were Pat Sexton, Crenshaw County, second place; and Melanie Stokley, Washington County, third place. In […]

