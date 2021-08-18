Clarke County’s Marie Slade takes first place in quilt contest
Marie Slade of Clarke County, left in left photo, took first place in the Lap Blanket Contest, adult division, of the Alabama Farmers Federation's Women's Leadership contest during the organization's annual Farm & Land Expo in Montgomery Aug. 5-8. Other winners in the patrioticthemed contest were Pat Sexton, Crenshaw County, second place; and Melanie Stokley, Washington County, third place.
