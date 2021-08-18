Pandemic assistance offered to timber harvesters, haulers

Not only is the lack of hay quality a concern this year, but many are suggesting that the equivalent of at least one entire cutting of volume has been lost due to the weather. Now with dry weather having crept across much of the state throughout August and early September, pasture growth is also suffering. Perhaps getting the calves weaned and allowing the cows to be placed onto lower quality feed may offer some relief. With Ohio farmers expecting to harvest 3.5 million acres of corn this fall, the crop residue that remains creates the potential for the cow herd’s feed supply to be extended well into fall.