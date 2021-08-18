Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Pandemic assistance offered to timber harvesters, haulers

By Editorial
Clarke County Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID- 19 as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) through Oct. 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by FSA in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.

www.clarkecountydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvesters#Harvesting#Pandemic#Timber#Farm Service Agency#Covid 19#Fsa#Pathh#The U S Forest Service#Loggers#Gov Pathh#Usda Service Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

USDA seeks comments on $500 million in meat processing grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants your help in deciding how best to invest $500 million to help diversify and increase competition in the meat packing industry. The money is part of the administration’s efforts to support the Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy that President Joe Biden signed July 9. The order directed USDA to “develop a range of strategies to enhance the competitive landscape in American agriculture.”
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

USDA to Reimburse Dairy Producers for Pandemic-Related Losses

This week, USDA chief Tom Vilsack announced significant financial help to dairy producers who have struggled during the past year. That aid, some $350 million worth, will reimburse dairy producers based on reductions in their revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers and producers from the major dairy-producing states, including California, Wisconsin and Vermont (it was in the Green Mountain state that this announcement was made), applauded the announcement. But is this a sustainable bit of legislation?
Portland, ORmybasin.com

USDA Offers Disaster Assistance to Oregon Farmers and Livestock Producers Impacted by Wildfires and Drought

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2021 –Agricultural operations in Oregon have been significantly impacted by the wildfires and ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
Oregon Statenaturalresourcereport.com

EPA chlorpyrifos ban to impact Oregon farmers

The US Environmental Protection Agency announced that it will be revoking all food tolerances for chlorpyrifos, effective 6 months after the final rule is published, which is expected soon. In addition, the agency will issue a Notice of Intent to Cancel under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), to cancel registered food uses of chlorpyrifos associated with the revoked tolerances. This will prohibit uses of chlorpyrifos on US food crops. The decision does not impact non-food, non-feed uses, which are still under review, with a decision expected in 2022.
Saint Paul, MNredlakenationnews.com

Livestock Processing Grant Available

St. Paul, MN: Minnesota meat, egg, poultry, and milk processors seeking to start up, modernize, or expand their businesses are encouraged to apply for a new grant program aimed at assisting them. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) anticipates awarding up to $750,000 through its Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation...
San Francisco, CASilicon Valley

USDA taps Bay Area satellite data firm to scrutinize crops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is tapping a California satellite imaging company to see if its higher resolution data can help the government agency better assess crops for this year’s growing season. The USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service signed a deal with Planet Labs Inc. to integrate the firm’s high...
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA Accepting Applications to Help Cover Costs for Organic Certification

Organic producers and handlers can now apply for Department of Agriculture funds to assist with the cost of receiving or maintaining organic certification. Announced last week, the funds provide cost-share assistance to producers and handlers of agricultural products for the costs of obtaining or maintaining organic certification under USDA’s National Organic Program. Eligible producers include any certified producers or handlers who have paid organic certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agent during 2021 and any subsequent program year. Producers can be reimbursed for expenses made between October 1st, 2020, and September 30th, 2021.
Agriculture95.3 MNC

USDA Accepts 2.8 Million Acres for the Conservation Reserve Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has accepted 2.8 million acres in offers from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment into the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) in 2021. This year, almost 1.9 million acres in offers have been accepted through the General CRP Signup, and USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has accepted over 897,000 acres for enrollment through the Continuous Signup. The Continuous Signup remains open and CRP Grasslands Signup closed last week, so USDA expects to enroll more acres into all of CRP than the 3 million acres that are expiring.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Apply for MN Department of Agriculture Livestock Processing Grant

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture Livestock Processing Grant program is intended to increase the sales of local Minnesota raised livestock products. "We've seen how much meat processing demand and capacity can change in a short time," Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson said. "This new grant can help processors become more agile and resistant to disruptions in the processing chains."
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

USDA Announces Improvements to the Dairy Safety Net

BURLINGTON, VT — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced the details of the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program as part of meetings with farmers and a tour of farms with Senator Leahy. In June, Secretary Vilsack committed to providing additional pandemic assistance for dairy farmers in an exchange...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Grazing Harvested Corn Residue, a Feed Alternative

Not only is the lack of hay quality a concern this year, but many are suggesting that the equivalent of at least one entire cutting of volume has been lost due to the weather. Now with dry weather having crept across much of the state throughout August and early September, pasture growth is also suffering. Perhaps getting the calves weaned and allowing the cows to be placed onto lower quality feed may offer some relief. With Ohio farmers expecting to harvest 3.5 million acres of corn this fall, the crop residue that remains creates the potential for the cow herd’s feed supply to be extended well into fall.
Agriculturesuncommunitynews.com

Improvements to USDA pandemic relief program for farmers

WASHINGTON, D.C. | U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has announced two updates to a $350 million U.S. Department of Agriculture pandemic assistance program that will now help prioritize North Country farmers. The Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program was passed by Congress in December to support dairy farmers impacted by COVID-19 and...
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

USDA offers advice for those in path of Tropical Storm Henri

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds communities, farmers and ranchers, families, and small businesses in the path of Tropical Storm Henri that USDA has programs that provide assistance in the wake of disasters. USDA staff in the regional, state, and county offices stand ready and are eager to help.
AgricultureGrand Island Independent

Mead research center to host corn, soybean production clinics this week

Nebraska Extension will host corn and soybean production clinics Wednesday and Thursday at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension, and Education Center Mead. The corn production clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, the soybean clinic on Thursday. Clinics will include corn and soybean plots at various growth stages so participants can see...
AgricultureBismarck Tribune

Soil health grant program announced

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is launching a conservation program aimed at enhancing soil health statewide. The Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program created by the 2021 Legislature provides cost-share assistance to producers via a lottery system. “In particular, the program targets cropland areas impacted with saline or alkaline soils,” Agriculture...
AgricultureKenosha News.com

Dairy farmers eligible for pandemic-related assistance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Help is on the way for dairy farmers who got a lower price for their products because of pandemic-related market abnormalities, the U.S. Department of Agricullture said Thursday. The department will provide about $350 million in assistance payments to eligible farmers, it said. The effort is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy