Greiner was removed from Thursday's game against the Orioles with an apparent right hamstring injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Greiner appeared to be grabbing at his right hamstring while catching in the bottom of the fifth inning, but he was initially able to remain in the game after he was visited by trainers. However, he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth inning after going 0-for-2 with a strikeout to begin the game. The exact nature and severity of the issue hasn't yet been revealed.