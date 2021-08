Red Bull BC One returned with a two-day event focused on dance lovers and rising stars. This weekend was packed with workshops, lectures, and competitions. Red Bull BC One Camp Houston engaged dancers and fans with dedicated programming to builds skills and showcase talent to a global audience. Winners of Red Bull BC One Cypher Houston, Isis Granda and Joshua Pena, will join the National Final in Orlando on August 22, 2021. Those who make it to the National Final will compete to represent the USA at the upcoming Red Bull BC One World Final in Poland on November 5-6, 2021.(Photos by Doogie Roux)