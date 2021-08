Our Heavenly Father came and took our beloved Ronnie to his Heavenly home on August 17, 2021 at 11:46 A.M. He passed away at home from cancer. Ronnie was a 1965 graduate from Bogalusa High School. He worked at the Gaylord Box Plant, served 2 years in the U.S. Army in Germany, was a fireman at the NASA Test Facility in Picayune, MS, and retired as a Captain of the Bogalusa Police Department of which he served 25 years.