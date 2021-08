I hardly know anything about offshore fishing and I'm trying to put together two rigs. I'd like to get something that is mainly for bottom fishing but I would like to be able to troll with them too. Next year I'll probably get two more rigs for trolling. I'm trying to find two Penn Fathom 2-speed lever drag 30's. But I can't decide on which rod to get for them. I'd like to keep it around $100 each. I was looking at the Star aerial rods earlier but not sure what length or size. What would you recommend for mainly bottom fishing but could double as as trolling rods around $100?