The Baltimore Orioles’ system shows its historic strength in the latest Top 100 Prospects list update. With any hopes of a postseason run by the Baltimore Orioles crushed by the weight of 83 losses to this point in the season, the attention of O’s fans turns to what the future has in store for the club. On Wednesday, MLB.com released its annual midseason update to its Top 100 Prospects rankings, accompanied by a piece from Jim Callis, adding context to which players entered the list, which players fell off the list, and which players graduated into the Major Leagues.