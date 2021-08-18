Making sense of gun laws
Today we’re going to look at some Florida gun laws, including a few that create confusion between gun owners and law enforcement. First is open carry. In Florida, open carry in public is illegal with a few exceptions. Florida state statute 790.053 clearly states that it is unlawful for any person to openly carry on or about his person any firearm or electric weapon or device. However, there are exceptions in statute 790.25(3). For example, paragraph (h), which states that a person engaged in fishing, camping or lawful hunting or going to or returning from a fishing, camping or lawful hunting expedition may openly carry a firearm.www.yoursun.com
