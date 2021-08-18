New Exhibit Brings Back Childhood Memories Through Colorful Book Illustrations

Scottsdale Public Art wants to spark the imagination of Valley residents with its newest exhibition, Pictures Tell Stories: Children’s Book Illustrations. Arizona collectors Cathy Bonnell and Mary J. Wong are both retired librarians who share their passion for children’s literature and illustration. They have hundreds of original artworks from illustrators of children’s literature in their collections, and they know how these images and books play a vital role for young minds to see and understand their place in the world. Thousands of children have benefitted from their enthusiasm and advocacy in reading and libraries.