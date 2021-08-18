Cancel
Celebrations

Card of Thanks

By Editorial
Clarke County Democrat
 4 days ago

To all of my family and friends for making my 90th birthday on Aug. 10, so special. Thank you for all the phone calls, cards and gifts but most of all your presence. I love you all. As the song goes,. I Am So Blessed. Elois Pickard.

