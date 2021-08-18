Card of Thanks

The family of Bob V. Starnes would like to thank Sanders Priebe Funeral Care for the special care they gave us upon Bob’s passing. To those who came to the visitation or the service, sent flowers, brought food, called or sent cards, reached out to us in any way, we are grateful for your kindness. We would like to thank Pastor Steve Whicker for his loving ministry and kindness to us during this difficult time. We would also like to thank the American Legion for their presence and ceremony at the gravesite.