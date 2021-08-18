Cancel
World

Does the Afghanistan pull-out put Nato at risk?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a particularly painful irony for Nato that their action in Afghanistan should have ended in such disarray among alliance partners. The British, in particular, as the second-largest contributor to combat and support operations, are feeling especially bruised that the United States planned its withdrawal without much, if any, consultation with its allies, and not even the one that likes to believe (despite some evidence to the contrary) that it enjoys a “special relationship” with the United States. Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, has publicly criticised President Biden, and many more agree with him.

