AG says 7 counties, 48 school districts mandating masks

By TERRY WALLACE, Associated Press, TERRY WALLACE
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Seven counties and 48 school districts have imposed masking and social distancing requirements, the Texas Attorney General’s Office reported Wednesday. In a statement posted on the Attorney General’s website, three charter schools also were reported as defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that banned local masking and social distancing mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially the highly contagious delta variant. Most have been notified in writing of their non-compliance, according to the statement.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Texas Attorney General#East Texas#Ag#General S Office#Americans#Ada#Johns Hopkins University
