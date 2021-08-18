Child support collections up in La Porte County, and prosecutor says other services available
MICHIGAN CITY — Child support payment collections were way up in La Porte County in 2020 and are on track to rise even further in 2021. La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake has announced that support collections in the county have increased by 11.2 percent. In 2020, the Prosecutor’s Office collected and distributed more than $10.6 million to children and families, a significant increase from the 2019 total.www.lpheralddispatch.com
