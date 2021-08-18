Cancel
Golf

PGA TOUR unveils first-of-its-kind mobile AR experience for fans attending the 2021 FedExCup Playoffs

PGA Tour
 5 days ago

The PGA TOUR announced today that it is creating a first-of-its-kind augmented reality (AR) experience on mobile devices for fans attending the three FedExCup Playoff events from August 19-September 5, 2021. Powered by Quintar’s (www.quintar.ai) Q.reality live sports and entertainment AR platform, the PGA TOUR AR app for iPhone is...

www.pgatour.com

