PGA TOUR unveils first-of-its-kind mobile AR experience for fans attending the 2021 FedExCup Playoffs

The FedExCup turns 15 this year. To celebrate that milestone, here’s one man’s opinion on the 15 most memorable moments in the history of the FedExCup Playoffs:. 1. TIGER’S TRIUMPH: You didn’t have to actually be there, like yours truly, when “all hell broke loose” -- as Tiger Woods described the scene on the final hole of the 2018 TOUR Championship -- to remember the moment for the rest of your life. Woods was en route to his first PGA TOUR victory in five long years. His improved play throughout the season was building to this remarkable achievement. He built such a lead that everyone knew on site and around the world that Tiger was going to complete his comeback from another series of serious injuries to win again. The gallery at East Lake Golf Club couldn’t contain its enthusiasm to celebrate along with Tiger. So they stormed through the ropes and escorted him down the fairway to his 80th career victory. It was among the most exciting moments in PGA TOUR history. I bet you remember where you were that day, too.