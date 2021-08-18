Controversial billboard allowed to stay up in Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A controversial billboard in Harrison will stay up under the protection of land ownership and First Amendment rights. The sign reads WhitePrideRadio.com. Exactly a year after 8,000 in the community signed a petition to have the billboard taken down, it is visible for all to see. Many recognize it from social media. It is one of the first things you see as you enter Harrison on north bound U.S. 65.www.ky3.com
Comments / 152