Utah man charged with killing bicyclist while he was driving under the influence

A Utah man has been charged with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony, more than a year after he hit and killed a bicyclist on the Timpanogos Highway. According to the charges filed Wednesday, Kenneth Julian Eugene Sepety admitted he hit the bicyclist on July 25, 2020. He “claimed he was looking down at his phone to change the music he was listening to” and “did not even know what he hit” until he saw the victim and his bicycle on the side of the highway.