Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah man charged with killing bicyclist while he was driving under the influence

By Scott D. Pierce
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

A Utah man has been charged with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony, more than a year after he hit and killed a bicyclist on the Timpanogos Highway. According to the charges filed Wednesday, Kenneth Julian Eugene Sepety admitted he hit the bicyclist on July 25, 2020. He “claimed he was looking down at his phone to change the music he was listening to” and “did not even know what he hit” until he saw the victim and his bicycle on the side of the highway.

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Automobile#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
IndustryPosted by
NBC News

FDA vaccine approval good news for markets, employment, economy

The decision Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine pushed markets higher Monday, boosting the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 300 points and propelling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to fresh highs. Investors appeared to express confidence the move could represent an inflection point for the economic recovery.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans, but...
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy