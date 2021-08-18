Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rafael Devers ‘More Complete Player’ In 2021 Than 2018 With Red Sox

By Lauren Campbell
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rafael Devers quietly is becoming an elite hitter, and Alex Cora knows it. The Red Sox All-Star third baseman is batting .283 with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs heading into Boston’s finale with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Devers has come in clutch for the Red Sox...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#The Red Sox All Star#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Cora Explain Small Spat During Red Sox-Orioles

What can we say? Eduardo Rodriguez is a competitor who takes pride in his work. The NESN broadcast of the Boston Red Sox’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles put that quality on full display. Cameras caught the starting pitcher and manager Alex Cora engaged in some passionate discussion in...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts is the only MLB player with these numbers

No other MLB player is doing what Xander Bogaerts is doing. It’s absolutely baffling that no one outside of Red Sox Nation talks about Xander Bogaerts. Or at least, they certainly don’t talk about him enough. The shortstop is only 28 years old and already has three Silver Slugger awards,...
MLBclnsmedia.com

Red Sox Woes Continue

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth writer and reporter for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Alex and Trags discuss the Red Sox and if they can make a playoff push. The Red Sox have lost 8 of their last 10 games…They are 10-12 since the All-Star break.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox: Nick Pivetta deserved more than what his teammates gave him

Aug 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports. The Red Sox let Nick Pivetta down in a massive way. Yesterday should’ve been a...
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Barnes

The Red Sox are reeling, and there are really only so many ways you can do justice to what we are actually watching unfold right now. Peter Abraham does his best to contextualize this skid. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe) Sean McAdam does the same, looking at this road trip and...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Had Blunt Assessment Of Short Eduardo Rodriguez Start Vs. Rangers

The Red Sox needed a whole lot more than they got Saturday night from Eduardo Rodriguez. Boston’s starter against the Texas Rangers couldn’t get out of the fourth, allowing five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 3 2/3 innings. It didn’t help that the defense behind him was woeful — the Red Sox finished with five errors — but he nevertheless did not put anyone in a position for success.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Earns more playing time

Plawecki has earned a bump in playing time lately, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Plawecki was getting increased playing even before Christian Vazquez landed on the bereavement list Wednesday. "On a team that offensively has struggled the last month or month and 10 days, we need his at-bats," manager Alex Cora said Wednesday. "They're quality at-bats. It's not a knock on Christian [Vazquez]. It's actually where we're at." Plawecki is hitting .385 (15-of-39) since the All-Star break and has made four consecutive starts (one at DH).
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Completes full workout Tuesday

Manager Alex Cora announced that Schwarber (hamstring/groin) completed a full workout Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. This is excellent news for the Red Sox, as it was reported Sunday that Schwarber would need to have his rehab work scaled back after he experienced tightness in his left groin. Given Cora's update, it sounds as if the slugger is already able to ramp back up the intensity of his workouts, which indicates the previous setback might not postpone his activation much, if at all. Assuming that Schwarber continues to progress well in the coming days, he should remain on track to begin a rehab assignment in the near future as he targets a mid-to-late-August return from the 10-day injured list.
MLBwiproud.com

Eduardo Rodriguez, Red Sox aim to complete sweep of Orioles

Eduardo Rodriguez will look to pick up where Chris Sale left off when the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in the finale of a three-game series Sunday afternoon. Sale struck out eight over five innings of two-run ball in the Red Sox’s 16-2 rout of the Orioles. It was Sale’s first start since Aug. 13, 2019 after missing just over two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 6, Rangers 0: Momentum Swing?

Ooh-wee, the Red Sox desperately needed to get this win under their belt. The team’s recent woes continued into the Bronx, where the club was embarrassingly swept over three games in the span of two days. Needless to say, it was not a fun time. To be honest, nothing has been fun since the early July series in Oakland. Aside from the sweep of the Orioles from August 13-15, the team has managed only a 16-22 record since July 5th. Friday night, momentum shifted a bit, and everything was clicking on all cylinders. Tonight looked like the team from April through June. The offense finally came alive against awful pitching, with runners in scoring position no less. The bullpen looked elite, and Chris Sale pitched a scoreless five innings. Shall we dive right in?
MLBallfans.co

Tomase: Red Sox can’t take too many more body shots

He Red Sox set sail for Tampa on July 30 with a chance to take control of the American League East. They limp back to port 10 days later following their worst loss of the season, and we’re left to wonder: Is this how it ends?. So good for so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy