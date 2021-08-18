Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broomfield, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 20:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Boulder; Broomfield; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson; Larimer; Weld OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 1200 AM THURSDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Wednesday August 18 to 1200 AM Thursday August 19 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until midnight, Wednesday night, August 18, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category throughout the Front Range on Wednesday. Ozone is expected to remain Good to Moderate on Thursday. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
County
Weld County, CO
County
Douglas County, CO
Broomfield, CO
Cars
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Arapahoe County, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
County
Adams County, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Cars
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
City
Jefferson, CO
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality Alert#Usg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Medical & BiotechNBC News

Biden calls on private companies to issue vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Monday urged private companies to require their employees to get vaccinated against Covid, hours after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine for people ages 16 and up. Speaking at the White House, Biden said he was calling on companies...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy