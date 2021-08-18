Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Bush burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 311 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Four Peaks and Tonto Basin. This includes the following streams and drainages Ash Creek, Picadilla Creek, Verde River, Barranca Creek, Boulder Creek, Mesquite Wash, Camp Creek, Salt River, Alder Creek, Sycamore Creek, Buckhorn Creek, Bronco Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Ironwood Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE