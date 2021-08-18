Flash Flood Warning issued for Tishomingo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tishomingo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN TISHOMINGO COUNTY At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and runoff. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Iuka, J P Coleman State Park, Burnsville, Leedy, Hazard Switch, Walker Siding, Doskie, Holts Spur, Bacon Springs and Holcut. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
