Tishomingo County, MS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tishomingo by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tishomingo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN TISHOMINGO COUNTY At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and runoff. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Iuka, J P Coleman State Park, Burnsville, Leedy, Hazard Switch, Walker Siding, Doskie, Holts Spur, Bacon Springs and Holcut. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Camden County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Nassau, Camden, southeastern Glynn and northeastern Charlton Counties through 230 PM EDT At 204 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodbine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Kingsland, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Folkston, Woodbine, Kings Bay Base, Homeland, Kings Ferry and Sea Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Middlesex County, MAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Northwestern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1226 PM EDT, a storm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bolton, or near Marlborough, moving north at 20 mph. This storm has a history of producing small and brief tornadoes. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Leominster, Westford, Hudson, Clinton, Pepperell, Tyngsborough, Groton, Lunenburg, Townsend, Littleton, Lancaster, Ayer, Shirley, Stow, Harvard, Boxborough, Bolton, Dunstable, Ashby and Berlin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Baker, northeastern Columbia and south central Charlton Counties through 145 PM EDT At 1256 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Taylor, or 19 miles northeast of Lake City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Taylor, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Sanderson, Olustee and Watertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Camden County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Camden A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Nassau, Duval and southeastern Camden Counties through 245 PM EDT At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Callahan, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Fernandina Beach, Callahan, Jacksonville International Arpt, Unf, Arlington, Yulee, Neptune Beach and Cisco Gardens. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Tompkins County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 384.2 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EDT Monday was 384.3 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.2 feet. * Impact...At 384.0 feet, Water will affect some properties along the lake shore in the towns of Ulysses, Trumansburg and Lansing. No homes are flooded at this level. Parks near the lake may flood. Wind waves may cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
Middlesex County, CTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New London A GUSTY SHOWER WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN MIDDLESEX AND NORTHWESTERN NEW LONDON COUNTIES THROUGH 115 PM EDT At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower near East Haddam, or near East Hampton, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Pocotopaug around 1250 PM EDT. Colchester and East Hampton around 100 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-240345- /O.NEW.KPHI.FL.W.0022.210823T1912Z-000000T0000Z/ /PINN4.2.ER.210823T1912Z.210824T1800Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1132 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 11:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.7 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 20.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell floods. Matt Drive, Brook Street and Oak Road in Fairfield are flooded and subject to closures. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Widespread flooding in Fairfield, including Bloomfield Avenue. Residences between Route 80 and Route 46 flood. Route 46 East in Wayne is shut down. Commercial properties on Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.2 feet on 04/18/1983. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Pine Brook...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 18.7 Mon 11 am ED 20.2 20.2 MSG
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC023-035-240415- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0020.000000T0000Z-210824T1649Z/ /BDKN4.2.ER.210823T1113Z.210824T0600Z.210824T1722Z.NO/ 1202 PM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity... The Flood Warning continues for the Raritan River At Bound Brook. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 11:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 28.8 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM EDT Monday was 28.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Backyard and low areas are protected by levees and the flood wall. Without the levees or if there is a breach in the levees, minor flooding will occur. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Main Street is protected by flap valves/sluice gates. This level triggers the gate closures to protect Main Street. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.5 feet on 04/03/2005. Target Area: Middlesex; Somerset Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in New Jersey Raritan River At Bound Brook affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. For the Raritan River...including Bound Brook...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Raritan River Bound Brook 28.0 28.8 Mon 11 am ED 27.8 21.8 MSG
Middlesex County, MAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WORCESTER AND NORTHWESTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES At 155 PM EDT, a storm capable of producing a brief and weak tornado was located over Ayer, or 9 miles west of Chelmsford, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Pepperell, Tyngsborough, Groton, Lunenburg, Townsend, Ayer, Shirley, Harvard, Dunstable and Ashby. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WORCESTER AND CENTRAL MIDDLESEX COUNTIES At 1206 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Berlin, or near Marlborough, moving north at 15 mph. This storm has had a history of producing a brief tornado and could continue to produce brief tornadoes. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. At 1145 AM a tornado was reported west of I-495 in Marlborough. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Marlborough, Hudson, Northborough, Clinton, Lancaster, Sterling, Harvard, Boxborough, Bolton, Boylston and Berlin. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:20:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middlesex THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WORCESTER AND NORTHWESTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Madison County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY At 1049 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain and areas of flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morrisville, Nelson, Lebanon, Georgetown, Erieville, Pierceville, South Lebanon, De Ruyter, Eaton, West Eaton and Sheds. Water over Route 26 was reported in the Georgetown area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Madison County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Madison FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and water was receding. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a significant threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Madison County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY At 1049 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain and areas of flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morrisville, Nelson, Lebanon, Georgetown, Erieville, Pierceville, South Lebanon, De Ruyter, Eaton, West Eaton and Sheds. Water over Route 26 was reported in the Georgetown area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Charlton County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charlton The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Nassau County in northeastern Florida Central Duval County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 139 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bryceville, or 10 miles southwest of Callahan, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Hilliard, Callahan, Jacksonville International Arpt, Cisco Gardens, Nassau Village-Ratliff, Ratliff, St. George, Bryceville and Whitehouse Air Field. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Baker County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baker; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Baker, northeastern Columbia and south central Charlton Counties through 145 PM EDT At 1256 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Taylor, or 19 miles northeast of Lake City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Taylor, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Sanderson, Olustee and Watertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Camden County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Camden, Western Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Camden; Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Nassau, northeastern Baker, central Duval, southern Camden and southeastern Charlton Counties through 215 PM EDT At 125 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Taylor, or 20 miles southwest of Callahan, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Hilliard, Callahan, Jacksonville International Arpt, Macclenny, Cisco Gardens, St. George, Bryceville, Nassau Village-Ratliff and Ratliff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC035-240400- /O.NEW.KPHI.FL.W.0023.210823T1558Z-210824T1500Z/ /RRTN4.2.ER.210823T1412Z.210824T0000Z.210824T0900Z.NO/ 1158 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for the North Branch Raritan River At Raritan. * From this morning to Tuesday morning. * At 11:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 11.3 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM EDT Monday was 11.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor flooding begins upstream on Black River Road. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs along Old York Road and in North Branch Village. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, The first evacuations begin in Village of North Branch at Route 28 and Vaanderveer Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 09/21/1938. Target Area: Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Jersey North Branch Raritan River At Raritan affecting Somerset County. For the Raritan River...including Raritan...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu North Branch Raritan River Raritan 10.0 11.3 Mon 11 am ED 5.7 3.7 MSG
Middlesex County, MAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WORCESTER AND NORTHWESTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Somerset County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 09:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC035-240815- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0011.000000T0000Z-210825T1317Z/ /BKWN4.2.ER.210822T2033Z.210823T1600Z.210824T2300Z.NO/ 403 PM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Millstone River At Blackwells Mills. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 3:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 PM EDT Monday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 2.8 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, The Griggstown Causway is closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Several more causways are closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flood stage reached with flooding now along River Road in Blackwells Mills and S. River Street in Millstone. Base of Route 533 bridge floods. River Road between Yorktown and Amsterdam is subject to closure. Canal Road near Suydam Road floods. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The D&R Canal is flooded by the Millstone River. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Washington Street and several businesses are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 01/27/1978. Target Area: Somerset The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Millstone River At Blackwells Mills affecting Somerset County. For the Millstone River...including Blackwells Mills...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Millstone River Blackwells Mill 9.0 14.0 Mon 3 pm EDT 10.2 4.9 2.8

