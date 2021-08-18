Flash Flood Warning issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WORCESTER AND CENTRAL MIDDLESEX COUNTIES At 1206 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Berlin, or near Marlborough, moving north at 15 mph. This storm has had a history of producing a brief tornado and could continue to produce brief tornadoes. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. At 1145 AM a tornado was reported west of I-495 in Marlborough. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Marlborough, Hudson, Northborough, Clinton, Lancaster, Sterling, Harvard, Boxborough, Bolton, Boylston and Berlin. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN