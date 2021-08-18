Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for El Paso, Teller by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: El Paso; Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR OZONE FROM 1000 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 800 PM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone. WHERE...northern Teller and northwestern El Paso Counties. Cities and points of interest include, but are not limited to Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Monument. WHEN...1000 PM Wednesday August 18 to 800 PM Wednesday August 18 IMPACTS...Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category Wednesday afternoon across the advisory area before returning to moderate levels late Wednesday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

