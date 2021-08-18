Cancel
Mclennan County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for McLennan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McLennan The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for McLennan County in central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waco, Hewitt, Robinson, Bellmead, Woodway, Lacy-Lakeview, McGregor, Beverly Hills, Lorena, Bruceville-Eddy, Moody, Golinda, Hallsburg, Northcrest, Leroy and Ross.

alerts.weather.gov

