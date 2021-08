In 2018, Dr. Utibe Essien, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, was studying a cohort of 12,000 patients in a large atrial fibrillation registry. Atrial fibrillation, which disproportionately affects Black patients, is a common cardiac rhythm disturbance that can cause substantial disease and death. Though Black patients are typically less likely to be diagnosed with this condition, Essien says, they are more likely to develop strokes and more likely to die of atrial fibrillation once diagnosed.