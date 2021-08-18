Cancel
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Urges Fans to ‘Pray’ for American Troops: ‘May the Lord Protect Them’

By Shelby Scott
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the swift takeover of the Afghan nation by the feared Taliban terrorist group, United States citizens are sharing prayers to protect our American troops. President Joe Biden and the U.S. government recently decided to send 3,000+ American soldiers back into Afghanistan. The U.S. will station soldiers there to assist in evacuations. Since then, people have been sharing their thoughts on social media, keeping those involved in the situation in their prayers. Most recently, “NCIS: New Orleans” alum Lucas Black urged followers to pray once again that our troops remain safe.

