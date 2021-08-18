Borderlands 2 Claptrap or Deathtrap?

For those of you who don't know what borderlands is, it is a new breed of shooter. It is unlike any other! You get to level up and chose abilites like never before. If you are unsure about buying it, try Borderlands 1 out first only 14.99 on PlayStation, Xbox market place and Nintendo Switch. Apart from leveling up you get a massive world to roam and loads of characters to meet. It has several references to the first game and also Rockos Modern Life and the Turtles. The thing is it shouldn't work but it does, well!