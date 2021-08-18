Small communities to receive COVID-19 relief assistance

Woodbury Borough’s July meeting took place at the Woodbury Area Community Center. The group discussed paying their portion of a bill to have the Community Center blacktopped. Usually, the bill is sent to the borough without anyone from the borough being included on how this amount was obtained and how the decision was made. The borough hopes to work with the township on these issues in the future. They would like to be included when large bills that affect their budget are requested. A letter will be sent to try to help the communication process.