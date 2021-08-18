Cancel
Small communities to receive COVID-19 relief assistance

By Megan Wehring
haysfreepress.com
 5 days ago

Populations under 50,000 will receive additional federal coronavirus relief assistance payments from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) beginning this week. Under ARPA, the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFRF) provides emergency funding for eligible localities classified as non-entitlement units of local government to support their response efforts, including medical supplies and hospital staffing. These include cities, villages, towns and townships serving populations of less than 50,000 and will receive funding distributed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

