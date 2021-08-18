‘Deadliest Catch’: Watch Josh Harris Hook Marlin and Try to Get It on Boat ‘Against All Odds’

Now that Tropical Storm Henri has hit land in the Northeast, many are waiting out the weather indoors. That includes Blue Bloods star, Abigail Hawk. According to CNN, the storm was originally a hurricane when on water. However, once it made landfall on the coast of Rhode Island earlier today, it weakened to a tropical storm with 60 mile-per-hour winds. Even though it’s no longer a hurricane, the storm is still extremely dangerous. Since its arrival on the East Coast, more than 130,000 people have lost power. Weather experts expect the storm to continue toward the Connecticut-New York border, weakening as it continues its path across the Northeastern states. By Monday afternoon, experts say Tropical Storm Henri will take a turn to the east and head back out into the water.