‘Deadliest Catch’: Watch Josh Harris Hook Marlin and Try to Get It on Boat ‘Against All Odds’
Aboard the Papa’i Ke Al’ii, Captain Josh Harris wrestles to bring in one of the most dangerous fish. This marlin is the reason Deadliest Catch has its name. While it might seem like reeling the massive fish in is the most difficult part of the job, the work truly begins once you have to pull the 210-pound marlin onto the boat. With the sharp bill, marlins can easily impale, injure and even kill fishermen on the other end of the line. On Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, Harris and his crew demonstrated just how much work goes into pulling in such an impressive catch.outsider.com
