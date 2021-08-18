Cancel
Mississippi State

Flu shots now available at all Walmart pharmacies in Mississippi

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart is offering low-cost vaccinations in all pharmacies through walk-up and community flu shot clinics in Mississippi. “It’s important we don’t let our guard down with our health this fall. Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue,’ but these preventative measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy,” said Health and Wellness Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Del Sloneker. “It’s on all of us to do our part and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives.”

