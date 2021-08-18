The Coleman Murders: A Community in Shock
“It’s heavy. It’s so heavy,” said a surfing community insider who knew Matthew Taylor Coleman, having encountered him often at the beach. Coleman is the Santa Barbara surfing school owner who the FBI says confessed to killing his two children, a son 2 years old and a daughter only 10 months old, near Rosarito, Baja, Mexico, last week. The murders are generating devastation, disbelief, and anger community-wide, as well as apprehension and anxiety over how Coleman’s young surf school students might be taking the news.www.independent.com
